Puppies rescued and recover after Porcupine attack

DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A litter of puppies were in “very bad condition” after they were found with porcupine quills embedded in their faces and necks.

Officials say the puppies has been running loose for several days with injuries sustained from the porcupine attack.

The puppies were rescued by the Nuzzle&Co animal shelter and sent them Advanced Veterinary Care where they were treated for their injuries.

They were reportedly put on supportive care and IV fluids and antibiotics to stabilize them and treat the infection and injuries.

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Courtesy: Nuzzle&Co animal shelter

Officials say the puppies has a long road to recovery ahead of them. The public was asked to donate towards their care.

The puppies succefully went through a procedure to have the quills removed after they were stabilzed.

Two puppies reportedly saustained permanent damage to one eye each, and they will need to undergo surgery to remove the damaged eye as soon as they puppies are stronger.

Two puppies are being released to be cared for in a foster home while they regain their strenght and continue to heal, according to officials.

The third puppy is remaining at AVC to receive supportive care. Officials say her face is very swollen and she is ridden with infection due to the quills.

All puppies will continue to be monitored as any quills that have broken off continue to come out. The puppies will most likely need additional surgeries as this happens, according to officials.