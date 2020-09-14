Puppies, punctured by dozens of porcupine quills, rescued and fostered

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Three puppies have been rescued and fostered after the worst porcupine incident an animal rescue group can remember involving dogs.

“They’re each going to lose an eye,” said Lindsay Ortega with Nuzzles and Co., an animal rescue group out of Park City.

But, she says, they are alive.

“Animals that we rescue — usually, it’s their last chance,” said Ortega.

“And if we don’t save them, then most times their lives can be lost,” she added.

It was Friday that Nuzzles heard of three puppies who had an encounter with a porcupine on Fort Duchesne. Ortega knew that her organization could help. The dogs have received medical treatment to remove the quills and deal with injuries, and two of them are well enough to be fostered.

“You can tell they’re just not feeling their best,” said Angela Chavez, who volunteered to foster two of the puppies.

“These dogs, in particular, are going to have a lot of surgeries. And a lot of recovery ahead of them that Nuzzles is paying for,” added Chavez.

“They have a long road ahead, but I know they’re going to have really happy lives and they’ll find a great home someday if anybody is out there who is interested in them.”

To learn more about Nuzzles and Co., you can visit their website: https://nuzzlesandco.org/