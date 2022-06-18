CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch in Cedar City as a result of elevated wildfire conditions.

Currently, RMP reports that there are 97 power outages in the state affecting over 5,000 Utahns.

At this time, RMP notes that forecasted high, gusty winds along with fire weather conditions and recent updates by the National Weather Service (NWS) has effectively prepared crews to manage and restore these outages.

RMP adds that they are taking additional safety precautions through directing additional personnel and resources to monitor the current weather condition’s impact on the power system.

To stay up-to-date with current outages or to report a new outage, click here.