Public records lawsuit heard in Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There were some intense moments in the Utah Supreme Court Friday as justices questioned attorneys for the Salt Lake Tribune and Brigham Young University.



The case stems from an open records request made by the Tribune several years ago. The newspaper claims that BYU’s police department should be held to the same public scrutiny as other state police agencies.

BYU argued it was not subject to public records requests because the university is a private university.

Since this case started three years ago the state legislature has ruled that BYU does have to comply just as other policing agencies have to, but it is still refusing to surrender records on cases dating before 2019.

The court is expected to issue its ruling in the coming months.

