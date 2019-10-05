Public records lawsuit heard in Utah Supreme Court

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There were some intense moments in the Utah Supreme Court Friday as justices questioned attorneys for the Salt Lake Tribune and Brigham Young University.

The case stems from an open records request made by the Tribune several years ago. The newspaper claims that BYU’s police department should be held to the same public scrutiny as other state police agencies.

BYU argued it was not subject to public records requests because the university is a private university.

Since this case started three years ago the state legislature has ruled that BYU does have to comply just as other policing agencies have to, but it is still refusing to surrender records on cases dating before 2019.

The court is expected to issue its ruling in the coming months.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Matt Sandusky shares his story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Matt Sandusky shares his story"

Kanye West to bring ‘Sunday Service’ to Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kanye West to bring ‘Sunday Service’ to Utah"

Public records lawsuit heard in Utah Supreme Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public records lawsuit heard in Utah Supreme Court"

Comments made by Elder Oaks concern transgender community ahead of General Conference (4 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comments made by Elder Oaks concern transgender community ahead of General Conference (4 p.m.)"

Seniors on Social Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seniors on Social Security"

Man arrested after police tipped off to possible marijuana, mushroom operation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after police tipped off to possible marijuana, mushroom operation"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories