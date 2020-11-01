Public memorial to honor Utahns who have died form COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABc4 News) — On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. members of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Salt Lake City put out flags as part of their outdoor memorial to honor Utahns who have died from COVID-19.

A small white flag was placed in the grass on the corner of 200 East and 200 South for each Utahn who died from COVID-19.









The flags will stay up through the month of November. First United Methodist Church invites everyone to stop, pause, and honor the lives lost from COVID-19 at any time.