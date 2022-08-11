SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – Today, the public was invited to witness Oakwood Homes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital join together to take strides in benefitting kids battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases for the Inaugural Utah St. Jude Dream Home Showplace in Saratoga Springs.

At the event, businesses and volunteers from Salt Lake City and its surrounding areas united as a community to construct the Dream Home.

Guests were given the opportunity to hear how St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital “is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases” through collaborations with other hospitals and research institutions.

A Utah-local St. Jude patient’s story was also shared with those in attendance.

Representatives of the Hospital say the St. Jude Dream Home Showplace is an extension of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, “which is one of the largest fundraising programs for St. Jude.”