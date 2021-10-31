Provo sex offender arrested after greeting trick-or-treaters in the nude

Registered sex offender Steven Kelley Little of Provo. (Courtesy of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A registered sex offender has been arrested for greeting young trick-or-treaters in the nude on Sunday.

Provo Police have identified the suspect as 48-year-old Steven Kelley Little from Provo. Little is a registered sex offender and is currently on probation for lewdness involving a child.

Police say the victims are three children under the age of 14 and five children over the age of 14. All of the children involved confirmed they were visually exposed to the suspect’s genitalia.

Officers first responded to calls about a lewdness incident at 460 S 1144 E on Sunday. When officers arrived, a trick-or-treater’s father presented a video showing Little opening the door for children while completely in the nude. The video also shows Little inviting the young children to enter his home.

Authorities have arrested the suspect and he has admitted to the criminal incident. Little has been arrested on two charges including lewdness and lewdness involving a child.

Little was arrested in a previous conviction back in May 2019 for the same charge involving a child.