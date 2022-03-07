PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Thinking about transitioning into solar power for your home?

Provo residents can now lease solar panels from their utility provider without installing solar rooftop panels in their homes.

Provo City Power and Spanish Fork Power have announced SharedSolar, a community-owned solar farm that’s shared with multiple cities.

“The SharedSolar option is a win-win for customers because it allows them to generate renewable energy on the electrical grid without expensive up-front capital or financing costs,” said Travis Ball, Director at Provo City Power. “In addition, the program is available to customers who do not own a home or rooftop and it supports Provo’s economy.”

Officials say the program has a limited availability of 3,000 blocks of 200 kWhs. Enrollment will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Officials say Provo Power is the largest in the state of Utah, providing electrical service to over 38,000 customers, with Spanish Fork Power serving over 14,000 customers.

“I am pleased that Provo Power now offers an option for customers that allows them to be a part of the solar energy movement,” says Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “Provo residents can now enroll to purchase blocks of the energy produced at the solar farm in Spanish Fork City. The program is entirely optional, but we love offering our citizens options like this. We are glad about this additional piece of the puzzle, as Provo City moves increasingly toward renewable sources of energy.”

For more details on the program and to register, click here.

To watch a YouTube video explaining the program, click here.