Provo Police looking for information after cat found with blow dart through its head

*CAUTION: Graphic photos might be upsetting to some*

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are asking for the public’s help after a cat was found with a blow dart through it’s head.

In a post on the Provo Police Facebook, the cat was found at the Utah State Park by the lake.

“The Provo Police Animal Control Division is investigating an animal cruelty.”







The cat is on the mend and currently at the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter looking for a new home after police said they could not locate any owners.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to contact Animal Control Officer Michelle Proctor at mproctor@provo.org.