Provo Police honor and remember Officer Joseph Shinners 1 year after his death.

PROVO, UTAH (ABC4 NEWS) Provo police honored the memory of Joseph Shinners this morning 1 year after he died in the line of duty.

In a series of tweets and a Facebook post, the public was reminded Officer Shinners was a son, brother, husband, father and friend.

Officer Shinners sacrifice has been honored at 35 events across the nation. One heartfelt tweet from the Provo Police promised his new son born in September, would have over 100 big brothers and sisters in blue to look after him, his brother and their mother.

