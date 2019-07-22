Provo named 10th most educated city in U.S.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Provo continues to earn accolades as a new study lists the city has the 100 most educated city in the United States.

In a recent study, WalletHub ranked 150 U.S. cities best to worst for education according to two key dimensions, including “educational attainment” and “quality of education & attainment gap.”

Provo isn’t the only city to crack the top 100 though, Salt Lake City ranked 36th and Ogden came in at 78th.

To read more about the study and how the two categories break down you can visit WalletHub’s website.

