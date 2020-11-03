Fire-Rescue crews remind public of Chinese fire lantern dangers in Provo City

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Provo Fire Rescue reminded the public that Chinese fire lanterns are illegal in Provo City after a lantern caused multiple brush fires on Monday.
Provo Fire Rescue issued the reminder in a tweet Monday afternoon.
The tweet said “Just a reminder that Chinese lanterns are illegal in Provo City at all times. Yesterday we had a brush fire in Springville, a brush fire in Provo on the East Bench, and had a Chinese lantern land on a home in SW Provo. Fire season is not over.”
