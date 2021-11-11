Provo considering new paid-timed parking system in ‘high demand areas’

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 12: A parking meter at Wynyard Wharf in the CBD on July 12, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand. Auckland Transport has increased parking rates in the CBD for stays longer than two hours to encourage people to use public transport. In some areas parking will increase from NZ$16 to NZ$42 for 8 hours. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A new parking management program is being considered for areas in Provo that are considered “high demand areas.”

This new proposal creates a foundation for future parking management areas to be created and enforced through a paid-timed parking system, similar to what one might see in Downtown Salt Lake.

The Provo Municipal Council is proposing On-Street Parking Management (OSPM), which would be an addition to current parking management tools the city already uses, such as permit parking areas.

The proposal states that parking on a public street within OSPM zones may be restricted by either paid timed parking or paid timed parking with optional permits. It also states that vehicles that are parked in a timed parking zone must pay the established rate, through a mobile app.

The proposal gives the city council full authority to designate any part of Provo as an OSPM zone.

The only other option to avoid this would be to register to be a permit holder where those who pay for one year of access to an OSPM zone will not have to pay the timed rate. To register as a permit holder, one must prove ownership of, or residence at, a building with frontage along the OSPM zone.

In a press release, the city council stated, “Charging for parking is certainly not a popular idea, as was seen in public input on a recent Open City Hall survey, but the active management of on-street public parking is needed to preserve the benefits and discourage the abuse of this public resource.”

The council will be holding a Town Hall on Thursday, November, 18 for the public to attend in person or online.