Provo city officials launch light-hearted ‘Mask Up Provo’ campaign

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and the Provo Municipal Council are launching a light-hearted Mask Up Provo campaign that simply asks “why not?” as some citizens question why they should wear a mask.

The campaign called “Mask Up Provo: Why Not?” focuses on the realities of mask-wearing that can bring everyone together or at least make residents smile, according to officials.

The campaign includes signage raising the expectation that masks be worn within city facilities. The campaign also includes new “Safety Stations” that have disposable masks and sanitizer, as well as alternative ways citizens can do business with the city if they choose not to wear masks, according to officials.















“The decision to wear or not to wear a mask has unfortunately become a divisive topic in communities across the nation, including our own,” said Mayor Kaufusi. “The good news is we all have the same goal of having a safe community, so instead of focusing on the ‘Why’ of mask-wearing that may cause dissension, Mask Up Provo hopes to generate a community rally call with all of us instead thinking, ‘Why Not’?”

Officials say August is Mask Month in Provo with every #MaskMonday being a new opportunity to showcase fun ways residents are all staying safe together.

“We’re all looking forward to putting this pandemic behind us and getting back to normalcy,” said George Handley, Chair, Provo Municipal Council. “Wearing a mask in public is a simple but effective thing we can do to help hasten that day. Let’s each do our part!”

“With students soon returning to school and flu season fast approaching, August seemed an ideal time to reemphasize a simple step we can all take now that may significantly improve the safety of our children and those in our community who are at the highest risk,” said Nicole Martin, Provo City public information officer.