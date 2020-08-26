Provo city council passes mask mandate, Mayor Kaufusi announces intent to veto it

different types of protective face mask against blue background

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Provo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the ordinance mandating masks in Provo.

In respose to the vote, Mayor Michelle Kafusi told the council that she intends to veto the ordinance.

The council first has to formally present the ordinance to the mayor, then she’ll have two weeks to veto the ordinance.

The council was trying to get ahead of the influx of students moving back to Provo for the fall semester.