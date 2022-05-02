PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new terminal at the Provo City Airport will be celebrating its grand opening this Friday, May 6.

Officials announced the airport will be debuting a brand new four-gate, 75,000 square-foot terminal.

The $55 million dollar expansion was made possible by government funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the State of Utah, Utah County and Provo City.

Officials say although the new terminal currently features four gates, it can be expanded to include ten gates in the future.

(Courtesy of Provo City Airport)

“We’re delighted to grow alongside Provo, a market with phenomenal growth and convenient access to some of Utah’s most treasured destinations,” said Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice president of government affairs. “Allegiant understands the value of Provo Airport. Building on the success of eight existing routes at PVU, our investment means having locally-based aircraft and crews, opening the door for future new destination opportunities for residents.”

Provo is currently the state’s second busiest airport. In late April, domestic airline Allegiant announced it will be establishing an aircraft base at Provo Airport. The company is investing around $95 million towards the new base of operations, creating at least 157 new high-wage jobs for Utahns.

“The forward-looking terminal design not only provides more gates and destinations; it is designed to enhance the travel experience from curb to flight,” said Brian Torgersen, interim Provo Airport manager. “Quick gate access and short lines reduce travel hassle; additions of baggage carousels, jetway and rental cars increase travel convenience.”

Guests visiting the new Provo terminal can look forward to features such as:

A Family Lounge with an enclosed play area for children

630 additional seats with designated areas for family and business areas,

Outlook Lounge — a large public gathering space for visitors to watch aircraft land or take flight

Reunion Court — A waiting area featuring floor-to-ceiling glass for arriving passengers

Since the airport’s groundbreaking in Nov. 2019, local leaders have been anticipating the expansion’s prospect of generating “millions” in local revenue.

“By investing in vital infrastructure, we created economic opportunity for Provo rather than waiting for it,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “The community economic benefits are substantial, with each new roundtrip daily destination bringing an estimated $15 million into our local, regional, and state economy.”