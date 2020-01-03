Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– On Friday, organizers with the Take Shelter Coalition occupied Washington Square Park in Salt Lake.

They said the reason for the large number of demonstrations is due to the Road Home closure in November.

Organizers say it’s now more important than ever to stand with the homeless population.

“Our goal with setting up here in front of the city and county building is to really make an impact with the government,” organizer KC Fralick said.

In wake of The Road Home closure, three new shelters opened. Organizers say there are now 400 fewer beds.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services says that during the week of January 1st there were 650 to 697 beds used of the total 700.

“Since these shelters fill up and more people are left to sleep outside, the police have been coming in and stealing people’s survival belongings,” organizer KC Fralick said.

But Salt Lake City Police say that officers have a job to do, but harassing people is not their policy.

“That’s not what we are out there to do. We do have ordinances that we need to enforce. The camping ordinance that we enforce most the time with that ordinance- it’s just telling people, “hey you can’t be there,” Detective Michael Ruff said.

Police said that before the ordinance is enforced, officers must make sure that there is enough space available at a homeless shelter.

Despite the shelters operating near capacity, no one is ever turned away.

