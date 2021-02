EN VIVO En Español: NASA Juntos Perseveramos

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) - When you are unable to call 911, text-to-911 is an alternative to calling in an emergency situation.

Examples of when you can text 911, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office, include when you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech impediment, you are experiencing a medical emergency and are unable to speak, it is unsafe to call 911, or if calling could put you at greater risk.