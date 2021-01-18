Promising: Utah’s COVID-19 rates decline according to rolling average

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s COVID-19 cases and positivity rate is declining according to the state’s 7-day rolling average, Monday.

“The most important thing to understand is there is not one data point that will tell you the whole story,” shares Tom Hudachko.

Hudachko is the communications director for the Utah Department of Health.

He says different data points tell different stories.

According to officials, deaths and hospitalizations show where we have been. Those numbers lag behind the rest because they happen several days or weeks after a COVID-19 infection.

Percent positivity and case counts show where we are going.

“Our data from the past week to ten days has been very promising,” adds Hudachko.

The promising data is shown on the graph in the story above.

Within the last 12 days, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate is down 12 percent.

Dating back to Dec. 25, look at the yellow line in the graph in the story, it peaks January 1 after the holiday surge. Meanwhile, the red line goes up.

That shows how many people are tested for COVID-19.

Hudachko says as more people get tested the rolling 7-day average will most likely decrease.

“We are definitely moving in the right direction,” says Hudachko. “We would rather be on a downward slope than an upward slope, but I don’t believe that anybody is ready to declare victory just yet.”

Hudachko added more testing equals a more accurate representation of what is going on with COVID-19 in our neighborhoods and he told ABC 4 he would like to see the 7-day rolling average positivity rate below 5 percent.