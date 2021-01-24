Professional hairstylists fighting to stop bill allowing unlicensed individuals from performing services

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There are real concerns tonight coming from the cosmetology industry as a new bill works it’s way through legislature.

The bill, SB87, would allow anybody to shampoo, condition, style, even use hot tools, and some other services without a license.

Connor Boyak with the Libertas Institute says he believes it would free up people to provide basic services, and get paid for them, without paying $15,000 and spending 1600 hours at a cosmotology school.

Essentially, an attempt to get the government out of the way, Boyak says.

But salon owner Brenda Scharman says that’s missing the point. Her huge concern here is how licensing reflects an abundance of training since the industry involves physical contact during every appointment. Sylists are trained to look at hair and help identify conditions that are unsafe and transmittable, for both the stylist and the client.

According to the Pro-Beauty Association, allowing just anyone to perform any personal service on a client could go against saftey protocols that each one of them have been required to adhere to.

The PBA says that during the pandemic, safety and sanitation have been the key to stopping and spreading the virus. Each stylist takes extra measures required by the state for licensed beauty professionals to continue to be able to provide such services due to the close physical contact with their clients.

In an email sent out by the PBA so beauty professionals, they explain that licensed professionals are trained in the areas of skin and scalp care, anatomy, biology, chemistry, and science-based infection control and care about the health and safety of their clients.

According to the PBA, a survey of 2,500 salons, serving over 2 million clients since reopening from state-mandated shutdowns, had a transmittal rate of only .07%.

“The required training and oversight for services that require human touch have been successful in curbing the spread of COVID-19,” said the PBA.

A copy of the bill can be read here: https://le.utah.gov/~2021/bills/static/SB0087.html