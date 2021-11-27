Proctor & Gamble issue recall on several Old Spice and Secret Deodorant products

(ABC4) – A recall has been issued for specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol sprays, Proctor & Gamble announced Tuesday.

The company is voluntarily recalling all lots nationwide with expiration dates through Sept. 2023 due to the presence of detected Benzene, a press release says. Consumers are urged to stop using the products and discard them.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen and exposure to it can result in cancers such as leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening. P&G says daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in their testing is not expected to cause adverse health consequences.

The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products, packaged in aerosol cans. Proctor & Gamble has notified its retailers to remove the affected products from the shelves.

Old Spice and Secret say they will issue reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by the recall. The company added that all other Old Spice and Secret products are not impacted by this issue and may continue to be used.

This is the list of products being recalled:

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Ultimate Captain

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Waterlily

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Lavender

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Light Essentials

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Rose

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

So far, the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall and is conducting the recall out of an abundance of caution.

To read the full recall details, click here.