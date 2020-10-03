Probable Cause statement shows driver admitted to consuming alcohol and valium before collision that killed 20-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City woman is behind bars charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed a 20-year old man last month on North Temple.

According to a probable cause statement, 41-year-old Claudia Vanessa Gutierrez Thompson was traveling eastbound in her Nissan Maxima at a high rate of speed when she ran a red light and collided with a Honda Civic in the intersection of North Temple and State Street in Salt Lake City just after midnight on September 24th.

The impact of the crash pushed the Honda more than a half block down the street before coming to a stop. The crash killed the 20-year-old driver of the Honda Civic.

The PC states Gutierrez Thompson was traveling at a speed of more than 75 miles per hour when she hit the Honda. The posted speed on that section of North Temple is 30 mph.

The probable cause statement said Gutierrez Thompson admitted to consuming alcohol and valium before driving that night and was also in possession of a California driver’s license that expired back in 2014.

Claudia Vanessa Gutierrez Thompson was charged with second-degree manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless driving.