Private dance, cheer, sporting facilities can stay open, if they can follow guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert took to the podium to answer multiple questions regarding his new COVID-19 protocols including sporting facilities that are privately owned.

According to Governor Herbert, privately owned companies, such as dance, cheer and other sporting organizations, may still operate only if they are able to follow the guidelines of social distancing and wearing face coverings.

He hesitated in the idea that they would be able to follow all the guidelines but stopped short of saying they had to cease operations for the next two weeks.

“Extracurricular activities after school is one of those that are impacted. We don’t want to necessarily stop them from happening, we just want them to stop for the next two weeks as we analyze our ability with the Utah High School Activity and Athletic (sic) Association as far as how can we in fact bring them back,” Gov. Herbert said. “Testing is going to be a key issue. I don’t see any way we can have any sort of sports activity unless the athletes are able to be tested on a regular basis.”

When specifically asked about privately owned businesses Herbert said the only way they can remain open is to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

“Private businesses have to follow the protocol though of social distancing at least 6 feet, as well as wearing of a mask,” Gov. Herber added. “If you can follow those protocols you can still continue to participate.

Governor elaborated that it’s the schools and casual activities and also the gatherings we have at school that we are worried about and they just want to make sure there are protocols in place and they have testing capabilities to help that to happen.

ABC4 has an article to help answer more common questions about the Governor’s new protocols. You can read that here: