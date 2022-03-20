(ABC4) – As we make our way through Brain Awareness Week, it’s important to consider the neurological issues we should be looking out for.

Jessica Caldwell, Ph.D., Director of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Prevention Center at Cleveland Clinic stressed the necessity of taking our brain health seriously, especially in regards to women.

“Women face a lot of common brain issues, but particularly as we age, we go through some things that can really look like a memory problem and create a memory problem. So one of those is just having a lot of stress. When we feel stressed, our brains can feel foggy, we might not get enough sleep and we might be preoccupied,” she said.

Caldwell noted the effects of menopause as another issue women face, which can impact both sleep and cognition.

The medical professional went on to share how women are also at a greater risk for Alzheimer’s disease, though researchers are still trying to determine why. Common symptoms include memory loss, confusion, repeating questions, trouble performing tasks, difficulty retaining information, and poor judgment and reasoning.

However, Caldwell said that it’s important to remember that forgetfulness can be normal from time to time.

“When you’re worried about your thinking, there are a few things you can think about and one of those is just that some forgetting is normal for any of us at any age. So just because you missed a meeting or you lost your keys one time, that doesn’t mean that you have a brain problem,” said Caldwell.

She advises to take note of how often you’re forgetting information, and outweigh the severity of your forgetfulness.