Principal, teacher reinstated after student wears Hitler costume to school

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis School District concluded its investigation after a student wore a Hitler costume in a school Halloween parade.

After a photo of the costume circulated on social media, the district put the Creekside Elementary School principal and teacher on paid administrative leave.

In a statement one week after the incident, the district again apologized for the incident and repeated that it “does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form.”

The district said it followed policy and took “appropriate disciplinary action,” but because the situation involves student and personnel issues, the district cannot discuss further details of the investigation or the outcome of it.

District officials confirmed, though, that the principal and the teacher were reinstated.

The district said it also plans to “continue and expand initiatives to educate and train school and department employees regarding the importance of protecting the rights of individuals.”

