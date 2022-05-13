SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Primary Children’s Hospital is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Salt Lake City. The milestone was celebrated at the Primary Children’s hospital with health organizations, civic leaders and past patients attending.

A large birthday cake was brought out and leaders such as Primary General President Camille N. Johnson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke at the celebration.

In 1911, one women who recognized the needs of sick children was the Church’s first Primary general president, Louie B. Felt. Felt conceived the idea of a children’s hospital and helped to fundraise to open the hospital.

Primary Children’s Hospital was founded on May 11, 1922, when a 35-bed pediatric care facility in the historic Orson Hyde home was opened.

“I feel it a genuine pleasure to stand before you today on the shoulders of women and men who looked directly into the eyes of children, not over their heads, but who looked directly into the eyes of the children to assess their needs and to address them,” said Primary General President Camille N. Johnson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Heber J. Grant of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the hospital when it first opened. The Church donated the building, provided equipment, and covered expenses needed to run the hospital.

By 1952, Primary Children’s Hospital outgrew its North Temple location building and relocated to 12th Avenue in Salt Lake City. The Church turned the hospital over to a private organization in 1975.

“When you help one child, you help an entire community that has rallied around their neighbor, their friend and family,” said Katy Welkie, chief executive officer of Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health.

“I hope over the next 100 years that all those affiliated with Primary Children’s Hospital remember ‘the Child is First and Always,’” Welkie said.

The second Primary Children’s Hospital is scheduled to open in Lehi, Utah, in 2024.