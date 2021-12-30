Preventing Omicron: How do we do it?

(ABC4) – As the COVID-19 Omicron variant affects those worldwide it is crucial that we do everything we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Health officials are offering tips on how to stay healthy while concurrently living as normal as possible.

It is recommended to get both vaccine doses as well as a booster shot.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, get tested immediately. Additionally, anyone planning on attending a gathering of people should get tested prior to the event. Rapid testing kits are available for purchase at drugstores, and free testing locations are available statewide.

Vaccinated or unvaccinated, all individuals should wear a mask in indoor public settings. Surgical masks have been known to be most effective.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are not experiencing symptoms should quarantine for at least five days, while those who have tested positive and are experiencing symptoms should quarantine for at least ten days or until they are no longer experiencing symptoms. Following the quarantine period, the affected individual should wear a fitted mask for five days in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It is important to properly wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 30 second periods multiple times throughout the day, and to use hand sanitizer when you don’t have access to a sink.

“We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has made life very different and that, as information evolves, our response to the pandemic may change. At this time, we know using these tools, taking these simple actions, will help minimize the damage and improve overall health outcomes with as little disruption to normal life as is possible—allowing us to keep kids in schools, protect the most vulnerable, prevent hospital overwhelm, and protect our healthcare workers,” said Carrie Butler, director of Utah Public Health Association. “We believe in the good nature of those who call Utah home and appreciate their selflessness as we work toward improving public health and, subsequently, economic health for everyone.”

Additional information and resources are available at coronavirus.utah.gov or by contacting Utah Public Health Association: director@upha.org.