President testing Positive for COVID 19 has no impact on VP debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Friday, local officials say as of now, the President testing positive for COVID 19 has no impacts on next week’s Vice-Presidential debate at the University of Utah.

“We are prepared for any scenario whether virtual or different accommodations,” Alison Flynn- Gaffney Executive Director of Service Lines, Ancillary Support Services at The University of Utah said.

Vice President Pence who Friday morning tested negative for the virus will debate Democrat Presidential Running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

The university says there are already strict social distancing guidelines in place. The hall holds 500 people but only 200 will be allowed in.

Those credentialed for the debate must pass a COVID 19 test and wear a mask.

“No one who is alive has ever hosted a debate during a pandemic this is new for everyone we take it very seriously we have been planning as a health care system and a university and I feel confident with our protocols,” Flynn- Gaffney said. “We are requiring everyone to wear a mask, the mask that we provide the physical distancing- all the spaces have been built”.

Officials in Washington have not released information on the Vice Presidents’ last known contact with President Trump. University officials can not comment specifically on the campaign but say whether the Vice Presidents decide to isolate, could impact the debate.

All decisions about the debate will come from the Presidential Debate Commission.

The debate will be helped at Kingsbury Hall Wednesday October 7 and 7 p.m.