President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Utah Against Police Brutality released a statement after the peaceful protest organized in Salt Lake City Saturday that turned violent and destructive.

In their statement, they said, "This is what happens when elected officials, police departments, and “leaders” ignore the constant call for justice in the U.S. This is what happens when the people get tired of waiting for Salt Lake and Utah to do something about racist cops and police violence. This is what happens when they refuse to listen, refuse to reform, refuse to hold officers accountable, and refuse to do what has been asked of them over and over again. This is what happens when police target black and brown people and communities for years with no consequence.