SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is slowly returning to office following a fall in September that injured his back, according to the prophet on social media.

“Thank you for your prayers for me during the last two months … I have needed your prayers,” President Nelson said in the post.

The president called his recovery process “rigorous” but compared the experience to the apostle James, who reportedly taught that the “effectual fervent prayers of righteous men and women ‘availeth much.'”

“Your prayers opened the heavens, and the Lord is blessing me,” President Nelson said.

Additionally, President Nelson said the prayers lifted his spirits and bolstered his courage and desire to solider on. He said the Lord responded to the prayers and expressions of love and is helping him heal.

In the post, President Nelson said he has been able to attend most meetings of the First Presidency virtually. Now, he said he is slowly returning to the office on selected days while continuing to use technology as needed.

“The work of the Lord continues to move on, under His direction. Thirty-six new missions will be created in 2024,” President Nelson said. “The Lord is truly hastening His work, and we are blessed to be part of it.”