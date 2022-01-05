Powerball raised to $610 million, last winner in October 2021

(ABC4) – The new Powerball lottery has been raised to $610 million as of Jan. 5, making it the ninth-largest Powerball in history.

The last winner of the Powerball was about 3 months ago, on October 4th, and won a prize of nearly $700 million. The winner was located in California.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, with each ticket costing $2.

In fact, Powerball shifted its odds back in 2015, making it more difficult to win the jackpot, and increasing the chances of a big pot accumulating.

Powerball is run by the Multi-State Lottery Association, with its first drawing in April 1992.

The largest Powerball ever won was in January of 2016, with a total pot of $1.586 billion.