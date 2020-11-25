Power outage in Taylorsville and Kearns areas

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News ) Residents of Kearns and Taylorsville are experiencing a power outage.

Approximately 5614 power customers are affected.

Rocky Mountain Power is aware and working on the issue. They expect to have the power restored around 3 P.M.

The cause of the outage is under investigation. ABC4 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

