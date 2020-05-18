Power outage in North Logan affects traffic light

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — A power outage in North Logan is affecting a traffic light at 2500 N Main on Airport Road, according to Logan Cache 9-1-1 Dispatch.
Officials are asking that residents treat the intersection as a four way stop and said that power should be restored in at least three hours.
