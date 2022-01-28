Power outage affects thousands in Weber

WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in Weber on Friday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 2,000 residents have been affected.

Crews were notified of the outage around 10:30 a.m. and officials say power should be restored before 1:30 p.m. but that could change.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, but crews are still currently investigating.

