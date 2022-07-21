UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in Utah County on Thursday, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Over 6,000 residents are currently affected throughout cities including Pleasant Grove, Cedar Hills and Highland.

Officials say multiple outages are causing the blackout and crews are currently on scene working to restore power as soon as possible.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 5:28 a.m. early Thursday morning.

The estimated time of power restoration is unknown at this time.

