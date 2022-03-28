TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in Tooele on Monday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,300 residents are currently affected.

Crews were notified of the outage around 9:18 a.m. Monday morning. Officials say power should be restored before 6:30 p.m. today, but that could change.

Officials say wind was the cause of the power outage.

