SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County on Tuesday.

Rocky Mountain Power says about 1,500 residents are currently affected.

Crews were first notified of the outage around 8:44 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

Rocky Mountain initially estimated residents in the county should have their power restored before 12 p.m. but that could change.

The cause of the power outage is not yet known and officials are still investigating the source.

Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as possible.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.