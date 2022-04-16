DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An ongoing power outage has left thousands without electricity in Davis County on Saturday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,700 customers are currently affected.

Crews were notified of the outage at roughly 6:02 p.m. Officials estimate that power should be restored before 7:30 p.m. tonight, but that could be subject to change.

Authorities with Rocky Mountain Power say a vehicle accident was the cause of the outage.

At this time, crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

