UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday.

Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County.

This outage spreads beyond Utah to a number of counties in Wyoming.

At this time, officials are working to restore power, and the cause of the outage remains unknown.

