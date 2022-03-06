SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power has confirmed an outage of roughly 30,000 customers in the areas of Southern Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.

The power outage is a result of the heavy wet snow accumulating on equipment and trees, causing damage and interruptions.

Crews have begun executing restoration efforts. By 2:00 p.m. around 6,600 citizens of the Wasatch Front remained without power. Some outages are expected to last until Monday.

Since the storm struck on March 5, over 23,000 customers’ power has been restored.

“We closely monitor forecasts and prepare for severe weather, with additional crews from our service territory on standby,” said Curtis Mansfield, power delivery senior vice president for Rocky Mountain Power. “Our teams will be working around the clock to restore service to customers.”

Amid the power outage, Rocky Mountain urges customers to stay prepared with adequate food and water, as well as back-up blankets, batteries, and other necessities. The company additionally encourages those with elderly neighbors or family members to ensure their needs are being met.

To access the latest power outage information regarding your area, click here.