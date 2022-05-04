NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Weber County and Davis County on Wednesday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,100 residents were affected. Power has now been restored to customers.

Crews were notified of the outage shortly before 3:53 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

Rocky Mountain originally estimated residents would have their power restored around 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, but officials are currently investigating.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.