POTUS meets victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON (News4Utah) – President Donald Trump pushed back against accusations his policies are “too tough” for undocumented immigrants.

Friday, the White House hosted families who lost loved ones to crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

The White House spent most of the week defending its immigration policies.

Frustrated with Congress’ inability to pass his immigration program, Trump tweeted suggesting Republican should skip Monday’s vote on immigration reform because the bill is not likely to pass the Senate.

He said lawmakers should wait until after the midterm election.