“Potent neurotoxins”: Commenters voice concerns over SLC aerial mosquito spraying plan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District has proposed using an Air Force tanker plane to spray aerial pesticides this summer. On Thursday, some concerned residents voiced their opposition to the plan.



The proposal would involve using an Air Force C-130 tanker to attack airborne adult mosquitos over 43,000 acres of wetlands northwest of Salt Lake City International Airport from August 30th to September 3rd. Executive Director Dr. Ary Faraji PhD says the aerial dispersal is safe and necessary to control mosquitos and the diseases they carry.



“Spraying for adult mosquitos using ultra low volume technology or ULV technology utilizes very small amounts of an insecticide over a large area,” Dr. Fraji explains in a video posted on the District’s website. “For example, when it comes to our Dibrom applications, we generally put out about .75 ounces per acre of that product. This literally translates to less than an ounce of a liquid solution that’s aerosolized over an area the size of a football field.”



During the Abatement District’s monthly meeting Thursday, the Board of Trustees heard concerns from several environmentalists, bird lovers and beekeepers.



“The indiscriminate spraying using these large airplanes will undoubtedly impact the bee population,” one beekeeper said.



“I think it’s really inappropriate to use C-130’s to spray a sensitive wetland like this,” a woman stated.

Dr. Brian Moench of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment says the pesticides are neurotoxins which will attach to particles suspended in our polluted air and eventually wind up in the lungs of residents throughout the Salt Lake Valley.



“It is inaccurate for anyone, including the Mosquito Abatement District to say that this won’t have an impact on human health,” Dr. Moench told ABC4 News. “We have all these studies that show that these chemicals are really potent neurotoxins and have many other health consequences such as precipitating things like infertility, reproductive problems and even cancer.”



Dr. Moench says the District’s environmental assessment is full of errors, inconsistencies and faulty science about the chemical.

“It is harmful to children. It’s harmful to the brain development of anyone throughout the age spectrum,” Dr. Moench said. “It’s even associated with increased incidence of things like Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s.”



The Mosquito Abatement District will accept written comments through the end of this month. You can send comments to http://www.slcmad.org/contact.html or email Executive Dr. Faraji at ary@slcmad.org

Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement DistrictAddress: 2215 N 2200 W, SLC, UT. Phone: (801)355-9221 Fax: (801)355-9227 Email: service@slcmad.orgwww.slcmad.org

