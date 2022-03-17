SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hip-hop artist and local resident Post Malone is donating a signed electric guitar to help abused children in Utah.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department posted an image of the autographed cream-colored Fender Squier on Twitter.

Post Malone’s signature can be seen on the bottom left of the guitar, followed with a peace sign, hearts and a smiley face.

(Courtesy of Cottonwood Heights Police)

The proceeds from the special guitar will be donated to Camp Hope Utah, a nonprofit organization focused on mentoring children and teens impacted by domestic violence and trauma.

“Camp HOPE America is the leading year-round camping and mentoring program in the country for children and teens impacted by domestic violence,” says the organization. “We are focused on creating hope and healing-centered pathways through collaborative, trauma-informed care for youth exposed to trauma to believe in themselves, in others, and in their dreams.”

The auction is being held in conjunction with the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office.

Officials are asking anyone who may be interested in purchasing the guitar to email their offer to CampHopeUtah@ch.Utah.gov.