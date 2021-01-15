Possible ‘Civil Event’ causes Post Office closure and collection box removal

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The United States Postal Service is making security preparations for potential upcoming civil events.

In Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, he addressed the Utah National Guard is placed on standby ahead of possible planned protests at the State Capitol.

Gov. Cox says he has been working “very closely” with the Department of Public Safety, the Utah National Guard, the Utah Legislature, and all those involved with the capitol complex to ensure safety in the coming days and weeks.

According to a release sent by USPS to ABC4, “The Downtown Salt Lake City Post Office, located at 230 W. 200 S. Libby, will close at noon Saturday for the safety of customers and employees in the event of civil unrest.

Four USPS blue collection boxes will also be temporarily removed as a security measure to protect postal property, employees, and the public.

The boxes to be temporarily removed are located:

8 West 100 South 84101

50 West 200 South 84101

4 South Main Street 84101

The release says Customers may find the nearest collection boxes in service or post office location on the USPS website at https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm.