SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a pipe bomb found near a Raising Cane’s restaurant in South Salt Lake on Tuesday.

South Salt Lake Police says the device was found in a parking lot near 2150 South State Street. A nearby Raising Cane’s restaurant was evacuated out of precaution.

A bomb squad from Unified Fire Authority was called to the scene to investigate the suspicious device.

Police say the pipe bomb has now been detonated. Officials say no threats were received prior to the device’s discovery.

Outdoor area where bomb was discovered



Details are limited at this time, but no injuries have been reported and police are still actively investigating the situation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police are currently collecting witness statements from the employees who work at the Raising Cane’s restaurant.

Southbound lanes along State Street at 2100 South were closed for some time, but all roads have now reopened to traffic.

ABC4 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.