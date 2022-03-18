SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a package theft leads to a police pursuit.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says is suspect is 23-year-old Anthony Ortega from Preston, Idaho.

Early Friday morning around 2:23 a.m., deputies received a call from a Summit Park residence about a package stolen off their front porch. The suspect, Ortega, was caught on the homeowner’s front door camera.

A nearby deputy spotted Ortega’s vehicle on Kilby Road and discovered it was also a stolen car. When troopers tried pulling him over, he sped off, leading deputies on a pursuit.

The chase continued along I-80 eastbound lanes before Ortega exited at Kimball Junction, made a U-turn and re-entered the freeway on I-80 westbound.

Before Ortega could drive any further, deputies were able to spike the suspect’s tires, ending the pursuit. Ortega exited the highway and ditched the vehicle on Homestead Road before fleeing on foot.

Using a K-9, Ortega was tracked down in a nearby residence in Jeremy Ranch. Ortega had broken into a home through an unlocked back door while a family was still sleeping inside.

Authorities arrived shortly after and searched the residence. Ortega was found hidden in a utility closet and was finally apprehended.

Ortega has been arrested on 14 arrest warrants and numerous felony charges including Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Evading Authorities, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop at Command of Police, Aggravated Burglary, and Possession of Dangerous Weapon by Restricted Person.

Ortega is currently booked at the Summit County Jail.