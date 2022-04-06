UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Got a sweet tooth? Dessert fans can enjoy a free cookie to celebrate the grand reopening of the Crumbl store in Orem this week.

The store will officially reopen to the public on Thursday, April 7 with a free cookie day on Friday, April 8.

To receive a free treat, customers will need to show they’ve downloaded the Crumbl App onto their smart devices. The offer is available in-store only and will apply to the Milk Chocolate Chip cookie flavor. Children can also receive free treats without an app — they only need a parent or guardian present with them.

Officials say the Orem location will be operating as one of 30 testing stores throughout the country. Customers will get the chance to try and rate new flavors before they officially roll out.

This location is also the only corporate-owned shop and will be used to “test operational processes, new technology, and other elements to improve the Crumbl experience.”

“At Crumbl, we are all about making things better” said Crumbl Cookies Co-founder and COO, Sawyer Hemsley. “When we closed down the Orem store back in October, we did so because we wanted the in-store experience to be better for customers, owners, and other stakeholders. Over the last few years, we’ve upgraded our testing process across the nation — no cookie goes to market without proper vetting! This testing process will be implemented at the Orem store, along with other corporate testing.”

Since the Utah-based company’s debut in 2017, Crumbl has opened 29 stores in Utah and now boasts over 360 locations in over 40 states.

Visitors who post about the grand opening on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #crumblorem will be entered for the chance to win free Crumbl cookies for a year.

To check out the new location details, click here.