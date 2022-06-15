SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Steakhouse fans, a brand new Texas Roadhouse is opening in Spanish Fork this July and bringing 185 new jobs to the city.

The new restaurant is located at 508 E Commerce Way and is scheduled to fully open this July.

Diners will enjoy 8,214 square feet of a relaxed “down-home” dining space serving its signature hand-cut steaks, tender bone ribs and housemade side dishes.

Construction on the restaurant originally began in 2021. The new restaurant is hiring both part-time and full-time positions and will be conducting in-person interviews Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested applicants can also apply directly on the company’s website. Walk-ins will also be accepted Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the hiring trailer in front of the restaurant.

Once officially open for operation, the Spanish Fork Texas Roadhouse will restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and be open for both lunch and dinner Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.