UTAH (ABC4) – It’s May 4th which means it’s officially Star Wars Day. May the 4th Be With You!

All fellow padawans, jedis and members of the First Order can celebrate this galactic holiday if you’re lucky enough to be bestowed with a very special name.

Popular sandwich shop Firehouse Subs is celebrating Star Wars Day with a very unique offer — customers named Luke, Leia or Ben can walk in and get a free sub sandwich with any purchase on May 4th only.

(Courtesy of Firehouse Subs)

Customers can head to their nearest Firehouse Subs sandwich shop and show their ID to claim their free meal. The offer includes one free medium sub sandwich per person.

To find the nearest Firehouse Subs location near you, click here. And whatever you choose to do, May the Force Be with You!